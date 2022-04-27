UK picks up D-II transfer defensive back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s secondary got a little bit deeper on Wednesday.

The Wildcats picked up Jordan Robinson, a transfer from Division II school Livingstone College.

After Praying and speaking with my family I’ve decided my final decision is to commit to the University Of Kentucky ! AGTG #BBN pic.twitter.com/DAhUwqCNlC — Jordan Robinson‼️ (@R10Jordan) April 27, 2022

Robinson originally committed to Appalachian State on Mar. 28 before beginning to recieve Power 5 offers from Kentucky and Oregon State. He had 13 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in one season at Livingstone.

