UK picks up D-II transfer defensive back

(WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s secondary got a little bit deeper on Wednesday.

The Wildcats picked up Jordan Robinson, a transfer from Division II school Livingstone College.

Robinson originally committed to Appalachian State on Mar. 28 before beginning to recieve Power 5 offers from Kentucky and Oregon State. He had 13 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in one season at Livingstone.

