Sunshine continues before late week rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen plenty of gorgeous sunshine around the mountains this afternoon with more on the way as we head into the day on Thursday. This is all ahead of a pattern change that looks to bring rain chances back to the area later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon gives way to plenty of starlight later tonight as skies look to stay mostly clear. This will also allow lows to get rather chilly overnight, back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Some frost will be possible in some of our sheltered locations as well.

Another gorgeous day on tap for Thursday as highs pressure remains in place. Plenty of sunshine will be with us into the afternoon hours, allowing highs to warm even milder into the middle and upper 60s for daytime highs. Overnight lows are cooler, but not nearly as cool as previous nights, falling into the middle 40s.

The Weekend and Beyond

We’re back to a slightly more stormy pattern as we finish up the work week and head into the weekend with a cut-off low pressure pushing into the mountains, throwing several waves of showers and thunderstorms into the mountains late this week and into next week.

We’ll also see warmer temperatures return to the mountains, with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 70s by the time we head into the new work week. We could see some heavy rain pushing through the mountains but at this time widespread severe weather is not expected. However, it’s something we will be keeping an eye on throughout the week.

