‘Somebody’s gotta tell our side of the story’: Apple TV+ documentary to shine light on ‘The Big Conn’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The story of Eric C. Conn has filled the mountains of Eastern Kentucky for years, echoing through the minds and homes of the former clients forever impacted by his social security scandal.

That scandal may be seven years in the rearview, but the damage never left. Hundreds of Eastern Kentuckians are still looking for answers after losing their benefits.

“It’s been pure hell. Can’t sleep, restless, I mean it’s constantly on the back of your mind,” said former client Bryan McCown. “They treat us like we are Eric C. Conn- if not worse than that.”

That mission has been harder for some, like 47-year-old McCown, who worked from the age of 15 until his doctor told him he was no longer allowed. After losing his benefits, he lost much more.

“I lost everything I worked for,” he said.

Others, like 60-year-old Jeff Adkins, re-applied for benefits with no success, but found small solace in SSI.

“I’ve been one of the lucky ones. I did get SSI and it’s better than nothing. But there’s a lot of people hurting out there that don’t have anything,” Adkins said. “There’s not much you can do to help them and the people that can help don’t seem to care.”

Both men say they never met Conn in person, only connecting to him after seeing his advertisements, trusting that he was as he presented himself. However, they say the perception from the Social Security Administration, and may people who have heard the story secondhand, is that the clients were involved in the fraud.

The men are two of the more than 3,800 former clients put under the microscope after Conn’s crimes landed him in prison. With two scheduled hearings over the years to bring in thousands of people who lost their benefits, the battle has been ongoing to prove that they were not in cahoots, just in need.

Now, with hundreds of people still in that same boat, those involved are hopeful that a new Apple TV+ documentary will bring change to the situation.

“I believe it will show the truth and people will realize that these people are innocent. Myself included,” said Adkins. “Somebody’s gotta tell our side of the story.”

Adkins was one of many former clients interviewed by the documentary team for “The Big Conn.” The series looks at the Conn case and spends some time discussing the less-prominent storyline: the former clients.

“I think what the documentary will do is shine a national/international spotlight on the fact that- first of all- the Conn clients were not involved in the scheming,” said attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who represents many of the clients and was part of the documentary. “And will show the real reality of what’s happened to almost 4,000 local people here.”

Pillersdorf said a platform like Apple- with a production like this- can only help the clients share their stories with others, with a hope that their words and woes will reach the White House and beyond.

“We’re hoping that a powerful documentary- and from all indications, that’s what this is going to be- will change the course of history, catch the attention of the Biden administration, and finally end this awful nightmare for the vulnerable people, you know, I see every day,” said Pillersdorf.

The four-part documentary series drops May 6 on Apple TV+.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.