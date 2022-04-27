Sheriff: Wayne County woman, man arrested on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff reported the arrest of two people in the area on drug charges Tuesday night.

In a release sent Wednesday morning, County Sheriff Tim Catron said a man and woman were arrested in Monticello during a drug investigation.

A deputy got a search warrant for a house on Boone Street, where he said officers found 12 grams of suspected meth, five tablets of suspected alprazolam, one tablet of suspected suboxone, a bag of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $1,591 in cash.

The deputy arrested Brenda Rylah and charged her with trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Watson M. Howard was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).

Both were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.