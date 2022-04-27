Sheriff: Man wanted on charges of sodomy, rape, possession child pornography

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a man who is wanted for sodomy, rape and possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

Officials with the sheriff’s office are looking for Brandon Robert Johnson, 20, of Willow Branch Road, East Bernstadt, Kentucky.

The release from the sheriff said a warrant has been obtained and Johnson is being looked for, but he is not cooperating with investigators.

If you know anything that could help with the search, you can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

