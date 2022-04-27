Lane closings expected on KY 15 in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent a release on Wednesday warning drivers in the area that Business KY 15 (KY 15X) will be down to one lane for road work projects soon.

On Monday, May 2, the road will only have one open lane at mile point 1.847. According to the release, that is the bridge crossing near the old KSP post, just north of downtown Hazard.

On Wednesday, May 4, KY 15 will be down to one lane in each direction on and near the bridge at mile point 1.769. Officials said traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Both projects are supposed to be done within 30 days of starting.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.