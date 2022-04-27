Advertisement

Kentucky EMS members receive new training from Resuscitation Academy

The Resuscitation Academy was founded in Seattle and has spread across the globe. Today’s training is the first time that Kentucky has had a chapter of the academy.(wkyt)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - EMS members are training in Berea on new ways to respond to an emergency scene.

The training is through the Resuscitation Academy.

CPR is a life saving skill, and these first responders are learning how to take it to the next level.

“What high performance CPR does is it takes that basic understanding of CPR and then takes it to the next level,” said Jonathan Larsen, Resuscitation Academy Faculty Member.

Larsen is a faculty member with the Resuscitation Academy based out of Seattle. They were in Berea with first responders from around Kentucky and teaching them how to be even better in the field.

“One person will manage chest compressions, one person will manage ventilations, one person will manage the AED, and if there’s enough people, we’ll have a timekeeper,” said Larsen. “There’s a lot of roles that can happen for this to be very effective. You can change your tires one at a time or you can have four people doing it at the same time.”

“We know Kentucky is typically a lower state on that list on survival rate, so we just want to provide some education for the EMS service so we can improve that,” said Scott Helle, Kentucky Office of Rural Health Project Manager.

This is the first branch of the Resuscitation Academy here in Kentucky.

“Really by creating a network of lighthouses and members of the network who can reach out to people in their own communities and are able to improve survival wherever,” said Larsen.

Officials say that a lot of the EMS members at the training are from the central, eastern, and northern parts of the state, but they want to move out to the western part and incorporate even more departments.

