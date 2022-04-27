Advertisement

Kentucky Derby Museum unveils newest exhibit celebrating culture, history and defending champion

The exhibit, titled "This is the Kentucky Derby!," was unveiled Wednesday.
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum is welcoming visitors like the museum never has before.

The exhibit, titled “This is the Kentucky Derby!,” is the first exhibit you’ll see when you walk into the museum. With artifacts, pictures and interactive displays, it’ll answer questions like why the Kentucky Derby started, and how it became so popular around the world.

It’s open, of course, leading up to the Derby, but one of its main goals is to really make visitors feel like they’re experiencing the Derby no matter what time of year they’re visiting, pairing with the other exhibits in the museum.

Museum curator Chris Goodlett says this will hopefully showcase what the greatest two minutes in sports are all about year in and year out.

“It’s going to immerse you in history. It’s going to immerse you in culture and spectacle,” said Goodlett. “It’s going to give you an idea of the economic impact the Derby makes. We have a Winners Circle here at the museum as part of this exhibit is honor each year’s winner. So, we will change that each year with a new owner, jockey, trainer and winning horse each year.”

On top of history, culture, spectacle and economic impact, the the final focus of the exhibit is tradition.

For hours of operation and other information on the Kentucky Derby Museum you can visit their website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

