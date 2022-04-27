Advertisement

Kentucky AG, crime victims gather at the capitol for Crime Victims Fair

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s attorney general said the state is doing more to help victims of crime.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined people who are using their trauma to help others during a Crime Victims Fair at the state capitol on Wednesday. It came as Kentucky marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Many went to the capitol with a lot of different stories of hurt, saying they can use what happened to them to help others.

“There is never going to be that magic wand that fixes it. But collectively we can all make it better,” said Julie Horen Easley, Survivors Council member.

Organizations established to help crime victims gathered for the fair on the capitol steps, hosted by the state attorney general.

“I’m a survivor of rape. Back in my early 20s. And in 2019 I decided to come out and help make a change,” said Hillary Sykes with the Survivors Council.

Sykes and others work with Attorney General Cameron in using their own trauma to give others hope.

“Estimates show that 1 in 4 Kentucky women have been stalked, which at times has placed Kentucky in the highest and second highest rates of stalking in the nation,” Cameron said.

It was said on Wednesday of how the criminal justice system has historically paid more attention to the suspects instead of the victims, and that victims are told to trust in the system. A prosecutor said that times are changing.

Attorney Aimee Clymer-Hancock said prosecutors are focused on victim-centered, trauma-informed prosecution.

“This means while prosecutors are seeking truth and justice, we all also ensuring our victims are heard,” Clymer-Hancock said.

Cameron said the state has used millions in federal grant money to train hundreds of victim advocates.

Cameron said a manual on strangulation crimes is being developed to help people better understand the trauma caused by those crimes.

