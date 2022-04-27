Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves picks Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a tumultuous recruitment process following his decision to transfer, Antonio Reeves has found a new home.

The Illinois State transfer announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he will play next season with Kentucky.

Reeves averaged 20 points per game last season and shot 39 percent from beyond the arc. He played three seasons at Illinois State before entering the transfer portal.

