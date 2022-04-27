Advertisement

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves picks Kentucky

Illinois State's Antonio Reeves during a Missouri Valley Conference game against Missouri State.
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves during a Missouri Valley Conference game against Missouri State.(Heart of Illinois ABC)
By John Lowe
Apr. 27, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a tumultuous recruitment process following his decision to transfer, Antonio Reeves has found a new home.

The Illinois State transfer announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he will play next season with Kentucky.

Reeves averaged 20 points per game last season and shot 39 percent from beyond the arc. He played three seasons at Illinois State before entering the transfer portal.

