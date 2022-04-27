Gov. Beshear speaks at manufacturing institute that trains inmates

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear will join other state leaders to speak at the eKentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute (eKAMI) groundbreaking ceremony in Morgan County on Wednesday.

The institute will offer skilled workforce training in advanced manufacturing and robotics to state inmates to aid in reentry into their communities.

eKAMI creates jobs for the next generation of manufacturing like computer numerical control and machinists and also focuses on machine building and tool maintenance for aerospace and other advanced manufacturing industries.

Gov. Beshear and others will speak at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex at 1:00 p.m.

