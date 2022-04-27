Advertisement

Gov. Beshear speaks at manufacturing institute that trains inmates

(Hawaii News Now)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear will join other state leaders to speak at the eKentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute (eKAMI) groundbreaking ceremony in Morgan County on Wednesday.

The institute will offer skilled workforce training in advanced manufacturing and robotics to state inmates to aid in reentry into their communities.

eKAMI creates jobs for the next generation of manufacturing like computer numerical control and machinists and also focuses on machine building and tool maintenance for aerospace and other advanced manufacturing industries.

Gov. Beshear and others will speak at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex at 1:00 p.m.

