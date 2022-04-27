Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces grant funding, new licensing office in Pike County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On April 27, Gov. Andy Beshear paid a visit to the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom in downtown Pikeville with some big announcements.

One announcement was the upcoming opening of a regional licensing office in the downtown area. This will offer several services to folks throughout the Big Sandy Region and surrounding counties.

“To get their driver’s license, to get their real ID, to get their CDL, to take that driver’s license test,” said Gov. Beshear, “and with the change that was mandated by the legislature and the clerks for Kentucky, now we’re having to do the work to create these regional centers.”

The office is also providing driver’s license testing by Kentucky State Police. Officials said the office will make these services more readily available and closer to home for many folks in the region.

“There’s been a lot of folks who’ve had trouble getting driver’s license testing appointments all the way in Floyd County,” said 94th District Representative Angie Hatton. “Floyd County has been handling several counties, so that is going to be a huge difference for all the folks in my district.”

Along with the new licensing office, Gov. Beshear announced grant funding for the city of Pikeville. The city received a $770,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to assist in economic development in the region.

“Our economy in Kentucky is on fire and we are at the precipice of a level of prosperity that we could have only previously dreamed of,” said Gov. Beshear. “We gotta make sure that Eastern Kentucky is included.”

Officials said the city plans to purchase and then lease equipment to an incoming business at a rate of 2% for a seven-year term.

“We want to create, not just good jobs, but good jobs of the future right here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Far too often this region has been left out. It will not be as long as I’m governor.”

The new business, Appalachian Tanks Inc., is an aluminum tank manufacturer and will be placed in the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park (KEIP).

Gov. Beshear also said the licensing office will be opened by the end of this summer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
Near Drowning
Ky. emergency team rescues 5-year-old child from drowning
Crash graphic
Crash with injuries blocks part of I-75
Traffic slowing down on I-75
All lanes back open after morning traffic on I-75
Casey Ballinger
Ky. mother facing drug charges after son calls 911 fearing for his safety, police say

Latest News

Kentucky EMS members receive new training from Resuscitation Academy
WATCH | Kentucky EMS members receive new training from Resuscitation Academy
Former Lexington Herald-Leader reporter now covering war in Ukraine
WATCH | Former Lexington Herald-Leader reporter now covering war in Ukraine
Kentucky AG, crime victims gather at the capitol for Crime Victims Fair
Frank Langfitt is an international correspondent for NPR, and a former Lexington Herald-Leader...
Former Lexington Herald-Leader reporter now covering war in Ukraine