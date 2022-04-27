Gov. Beshear announces grant funding, new licensing office in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On April 27, Gov. Andy Beshear paid a visit to the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom in downtown Pikeville with some big announcements.

One announcement was the upcoming opening of a regional licensing office in the downtown area. This will offer several services to folks throughout the Big Sandy Region and surrounding counties.

“To get their driver’s license, to get their real ID, to get their CDL, to take that driver’s license test,” said Gov. Beshear, “and with the change that was mandated by the legislature and the clerks for Kentucky, now we’re having to do the work to create these regional centers.”

The office is also providing driver’s license testing by Kentucky State Police. Officials said the office will make these services more readily available and closer to home for many folks in the region.

“There’s been a lot of folks who’ve had trouble getting driver’s license testing appointments all the way in Floyd County,” said 94th District Representative Angie Hatton. “Floyd County has been handling several counties, so that is going to be a huge difference for all the folks in my district.”

Along with the new licensing office, Gov. Beshear announced grant funding for the city of Pikeville. The city received a $770,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to assist in economic development in the region.

“Our economy in Kentucky is on fire and we are at the precipice of a level of prosperity that we could have only previously dreamed of,” said Gov. Beshear. “We gotta make sure that Eastern Kentucky is included.”

Officials said the city plans to purchase and then lease equipment to an incoming business at a rate of 2% for a seven-year term.

“We want to create, not just good jobs, but good jobs of the future right here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Far too often this region has been left out. It will not be as long as I’m governor.”

The new business, Appalachian Tanks Inc., is an aluminum tank manufacturer and will be placed in the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park (KEIP).

Gov. Beshear also said the licensing office will be opened by the end of this summer.

