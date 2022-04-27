Advertisement

EKY health organizations holding recovery festival

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky health organizations are holding a recovery festival Wednesday morning.

The festival is in partnership between Mountain Comprehensive Care Center and Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

It is from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Hazard.

We hope to have coverage of the event later on Mountain News beginning at First at Four.

You can see more about what is planned for the day below:

Several health organizations holding recovery festival(Mountain Comprehensive Care Center)

