Drying out for a couple of days before more rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine started its return later in the day Tuesday, but it will be out full blast today. Get out there and enjoy it!

Today and Tonight

It could be a little frosty in spots this morning with lows running between the mid-30s to the low-40s. There is a Frost Advisory for most of the region until 9 a.m. That means the sun is up and will be shining bright today. The wind could be a bit chilly at times, coming out of the northwest at 5-10 mph at times, gusting to 15 mph or better. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies with a few clouds possible late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s in the valleys and to around 40 on the ridges. Some patchy frost is possible.

Extended Forecast

We stay dry and mild during the daytime hours on Thursday, but the clouds will start to return by the nighttime. Some rain chances could even back into play by late Thursday night or early Friday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s before dropping to around 50 overnight.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday all feature at least some chances for rain. The good news? They also feature a warming trend, well after Friday at least. Highs Friday will top out in the mid to upper 60s before climbing into the low 70s on Saturday, mid to upper 70s on Sunday and back close to 80 on Monday. Our best chances for some storms could come on Monday with an approaching system. We’ll keep you posted on that as we get closer.

Lows each night will range from the mid to upper 50s.

Have a good rest of the week!

