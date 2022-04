Drug Take Back Day locations in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Below is a list of locations you can take your unused medications for Drug Take Back Day in Kentucky.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT/COMMUNITY CENTER

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT DALE BOZARTH/TOM MYERS

ASHLAND KY POLICE DEPARTMENT

BARBOURVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BARDSTOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT

BOWLING GREEN-WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE - WARREN COUNTY SHERIFFIN FRONT OF GREENWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING GREEN-WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE - POST 3

BOWLING GREEN-WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE BOWLING GREEN POLICE DEPARTMENT

BRACKEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, BRACKEN COUNTY FISCAL COURTHOUSE

OLDHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, LAGRANGE FIRE DEPARTMENT STATION 2

BOONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFIC, EBOONE COUNTY KY SHERIFF

TRIGG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE - POST 5

HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

DANVILLE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT/CITY HALL

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 6

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 4 ELIZABETHTOWN

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

EMINENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT

ERLANGER POLICE DEPARTM

FLEMINGSBURG POLICE DEPARTMEN - NEW LOCATION. OFFICE HOURS: M-F 8AM-4:30PM

FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT

KROGER PHARMACY FLORENCE

FORT THOMAS, KENTUCKY POLICE DEPARTMENT

KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY POLICE

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 1

FRANKFORT POLICE DEPARTMENT, FRANKLIN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT WALMART SUPERCENTER

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 10

HARLAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

MERCER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 13

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT

JACKSON POLICE DEPARTMENT

JAMESTOWN POLICE DEPT.

JEFFERSONTOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT

OLDHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

LEITHCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

LIBERTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

LONDON POLICE DEPARTMENT

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 11

UNITE TASK FORCE, OPERATION UNITE - BY APPOINTMENT

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, ELKS LODGE #8

MADISONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

HOPKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

MIDDLESBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT

MONTICELLO POLICE DEPARTMENT, MONTICELLO FIRE DEPARTMENT

ROWAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

MOUNT STERLING POLICE DEPARTMENT

WALMART, CITY OF MOUNT STERLING

NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

NICHOLASVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

OWINGSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

PADUCAH POLICE DEPARTMENT, MERCY HEALTH-PADUCAH MEDICAL PAVILION

PARIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 9 PIKEVILLE

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 7

RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT

SHELBY COUNTY CORONER OFFICE, SHELBY COUNTY FISCAL COURT PARKING LOT

SHELBY COUNTY CORONER OFFICE

CAMPBELL COUNTY POLICE - SILVER GROVE

PULASKI COUNTY DETENTION CENTER

PULASKI COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE

PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

