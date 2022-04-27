Cumberlands men’s lacrosse eyes national title

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In just seven seasons, the Cumberlands men’s lacrosse team has gone from grassroots start-up program to national powerhouse.

“It was an awesome experience just to be able to take something that has never been done before in an area that’s never seen anything like this before and really be able to build what we’ve built over the last seven years,” said UC head coach Pete Campbell.

Over the past three seasons, the Patriots have made trips to the NAIA National Invitational semifinals an annual event.

“I think being a part of the foundation and helping set the culture for years to come and knowing that there’s going to be people from around the country come to Southeastern Kentucky and play at Cumberlands is going to be awesome,” said UC attackman Dylan Crouch.

UC is shooting for this season to be the year where they go over the hump.

“The talent isn’t the issue for us this year,” Campbnell said. “We all know that. We’re really focusing on the little details. On the stuff they may not think that matters but does matter and will matter when we get later in the season to those games when it’s win or go home.”

The Patriots finished the regular season ranked fourth in the NAIA and currently await selection in the National Invitational, which will be released on Sunday.

