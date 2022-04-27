ARH and AppHarvest announce partnership for healthier Appalachia.

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) and AppHarvest, a central Kentucky based sustainable food company, will partner to improve the health and well-being of their employees in Appalachia.

ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips and AppHarvest Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb will discuss the partnership in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

We will continue to update this story with details.

