ARH and AppHarvest announce partnership for healthier Appalachia.
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) and AppHarvest, a central Kentucky based sustainable food company, will partner to improve the health and well-being of their employees in Appalachia.
ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips and AppHarvest Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb will discuss the partnership in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
We will continue to update this story with details.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.