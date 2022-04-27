Advertisement

AG: Southern Ky. woman convicted of Medicaid fraud

Gavel with Money behind(MGN)
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a release Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Attorney General’s office said a prosecution by Daniel Cameron’s office led to the conviction of a Laurel County woman on Medicaid fraud charges.

An investigation by the Office of Medicaid fraud and Abuse resulted in Caroline Hendy, 53, being convicted of one count of Theft by Deception more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 (a Class D Felony) and one count of Devising or Engaging in a Scheme to Defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $1,000 or more (Class D felony).

According to the AG’s Office’s release, Eyedeal Eyecare, owned by Hendy, falsely billed Medicaid for duplicate services and items, such as fittings, repairs, frames and more.

In total, the investigation found Eyedeal Eyecare fraudulently collected more than $68,000 from Medicaid.

Hendy pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28.

