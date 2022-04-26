Trio of Panthers sign with UPIKE

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the Pikeville Panthers boys’ basketball program.

Three seniors on the team all signed to play their next four years at UPIKE.

Keian Worrix, among the Panthers’ leaders in scoring with 11.2 points per game, signed to join the Bears. He led Pikeville with 13 points in the team’s close loss to GRC in the Sweet 16 Quarterfinals.

“This is something I’ve prayed for and dreamed of since I was younger so it’s definitely a dream come true to...finally feel like everything paid off today. Finally got to sign, make everything like it’s supposed to be,” said Worrix.

The Panthers’ senior leader in scoring, Nick Robinson, also signed with UPIKE. He says he’s excited to stay close to home.

“I’ve always wanted to play at UPIKE,” Robinson said. “I think it’s a blessing I’ll be able to play for UPIKE. I just want to stay close to home and everyone around here supporting us and just going to be family...stuff like that.”

Role player Alex Rogers also signed with UPIKE. He will compete in both basketball and track for the Bears, continuing a family legacy that has spanned three generations.

“It feels good to do what I wanted to do my entire life and achieve what I’ve been setting my eyes on for all my life, really,” Rogers said. “It feels great.”

