LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Laurel County Fire Department officials said the Northbound lane on I-75, at mile point 42.2, is down to one lane due to a broken down commercial truck.

The slow lane and shoulder are closed.

A tow truck is on scene.

You are asked to use caution.

