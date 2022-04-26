Showers end early, cooler air settles in for midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around this morning, but we begin to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Then, below-average temperatures return for the middle of the work week behind the cold front.

Tuesday through Wednesday

Scattered showers will continue this morning, so grab the raingear before you head out the door. We begin to dry out and clear out by this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler this afternoon, only reaching the lower-60s.

Into tonight, we stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Lows will be chilly in the upper-30s.

A beautiful day is in store on Wednesday! We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be below average, only topping out in the low-and-mid-60s.

More Rain Chances

The weather stays quiet on Thursday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be slightly warmer in the mid-and-upper-60s. Lows fall into the mid-40s.

Rain chances look to return by the end of the work week and weekend. Stray showers look possible on Friday, mainly towards the evening and overnight. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s. Lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures reach the lower-70s with lows falling into the mid-50s.

Scattered showers stick around into Sunday. We stay mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the mid-70s.

Extended Forecast

The weather pattern looks unsettled and warm into the start of your next work week.

Scattered showers will be possible on Monday. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Stray showers stick around into Tuesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the lower-80s.

