Program Alert: WYMT Mountain News moves to H&I Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a programming alert we would like to pass along to you.

Due to ongoing CBS Sports coverage, Mountain News First at Four will be seen on our second channel Heroes & Icons.

Heroes & Icons can be found over-the-air on channel 57.2 and is available on many cable providers that also carry WYMT.

Check your local listings for the channel number on your cable provider.

For those who do not have access to H&I, you can watch our newscasts on our second livestream here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Thank you for watching WYMT!

