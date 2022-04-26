Moving mountains, maximizing potential: UPIKE wins East Kentucky Leadership Award

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville has seen its share of growth in recent years, advancing the region one mind at a time. That effort is now being recognized through the East Kentucky Leadership Foundation’s Tony Turner Award.

From an expanded nursing school in a new facility, to an athletic complex on the corner of town, to growing class sizes in many programs under the UPIKE umbrella, the Bears keep getting bigger.

“We’ve been stable through the pandemic and we’re anticipating one of our largest classes ever for this coming fall,” said UPIKE President Dr. Burton Webb. “It’s an exciting time to be on the hill.”

With larger changes, like the school’s KYCO and KYCOM buildings, the recent dorm acquisition, and more, Dr. Webb said it is easy to overlook some of the smaller steps the school has taken to enact change.

“It’s just been tremendous to watch that kind of growth and change, but there are little things that are different too that I think the casual observer might not see; we’ve got a students in the Plaza who are engaged and stopping in this space to enjoy the campus,” he said.

With new emphasis on kicking campus life into over gear, the student lounge vibe spills past the actual student center. From the study halls to the outdoor seating areas, Dr. Webb said the shift in environment has been a game changer in the lives of the students.

“I think those things are important, too. Because they speak to the culture that’s been changing on the campus. We really try to promote a family atmosphere for our students, for our faculty and staff, and one that’s based in this concept of love and accountability,” he said. “So that we work together and we do our very best to support each other. And we think that we succeed together because of that.”

That excitement and attitude has also helped garner some partnerships in the community, bringing the missions together as one.

“We’re really proud of our city. We talk about the city of Pikeville everywhere we go,” said Webb. “We’re proud of the hospital because we think that’s an anchor as well.”

He said the relationships have been beneficial to all parties involved, preparing the future workforce while sharing a common mission to “move mountains.”

“Sometimes, students come in and they think, ‘Gosh, I would really like to be a....’ And they don’t know how to get there,” said Dr. Webb. ”And if we can help walk them through that pathway- if we can get them to the point that they can visualize themselves in that role- it’s transformative.”

According to Webb, bringing all the parties to the table to promote the potential of the region is what it’s all about.

“Sometimes, I think in Appalachia we have a kind of a self-image problem, where we’re not sure that we’re good enough to do things. And I gotta tell you, we’re good enough,” he said. “This place has tremendous potential and it can continue to grow and continue to develop and that’s what we live for. It’s what we wake up every morning to try to do: to maximize the potential of what we’ve got going on right here.”

He said that only happens by being the type of leaders who train up the next generation of leaders.

“And those are the mountains we try to move, it’s the mountains of value that we see in ourselves,” he said.

That leadership is recognized this week as the East Kentucky Leadership Conference kicks off Thursday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, during which UPIKE’s team will take home the Tony Turner Award, an award given on special occasion to an organization, individual, or group that has displayed significant contributions to the betterment of Eastern Kentucky.

