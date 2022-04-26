Mayoral forum in London Tuesday night

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Community Center will play host to a Mayoral forum Tuesday night at 6:15 p.m.

WYMT’s General Manager, Neil Middleton, will moderate a discussion between three London Mayoral Candidates: Jacob Kirby, Judd Weaver and Randall Weddle.

The forum will be available live on H&I, WYMT.com, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Firestick and VUit.

Current Mayor, Troy Rudder, will step down at the end of his term.

The non-partisan city election, open to City of London residents, is May 17.

We will update this article Tuesday night after the debate.

