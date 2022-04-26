Mayoral forum in London Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Community Center will play host to a Mayoral forum Tuesday night at 6:15 p.m.
WYMT’s General Manager, Neil Middleton, will moderate a discussion between three London Mayoral Candidates: Jacob Kirby, Judd Weaver and Randall Weddle.
The forum will be available live on H&I, WYMT.com, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Firestick and VUit.
Current Mayor, Troy Rudder, will step down at the end of his term.
The non-partisan city election, open to City of London residents, is May 17.
We will update this article Tuesday night after the debate.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.