Mark Emmert to step down from NCAA

By The Associated Press and John Lowe
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WYMT) - NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 years on the job.

NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move and said it was by mutual agreement.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” said Emmert in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023.

