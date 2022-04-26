Local bookstore gets ready for Independent Bookstore Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday marks Independent Bookstore Day, a national event celebrating independently owned book stores and giving readers the opportunity to score some great deals.

The Red Spotted Newt in Hazard is one local book store participating in Saturday’s festivities.

Red Spotted Newt owner Mandi Sheffel said she will be offering giveaways and various deals on merchandise.

“Its a nationwide event and that’s the fun part for me, knowing that I can have events here in Hazard and try to bring people in that maybe normally wouldn’t come into the bookstore,” she said.

The Read Spotted Newt is one of the few independent bookstores in the region, which is what inspired Sheffel to start her business.

“As a book lover, you know, you get to the day where you’re like, alright, its Independent Bookstore Day, you’re excited, there’s exclusives you’re only gonna get on this day, but then there’s nowhere to go in your community,” she said.

Sheffel said the biggest hurdle in owning a bookstore is that everything is becoming more digitized.

“Convenience is big,” said Sheffel. “People are really accustomed now to not even having to leave the house. You know, you have the option to where anything can come to your door step.”

Even though Sheffel is happy to own a business that many Eastern Kentuckians can buy from, she said she hopes that more bookstores will open across the region.

“I think they provide a service that no other business can provide,” Sheffel said. “The way kids react when they come in here, I think its important to literacy and love of reading that you have somewhere to connect to early on. I think every town needs a bookstore.”

The Read Spotted Newt will be open from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sheffel said she will also be hiding tickets to the Art Station’s Derby Party on May 7th within the bookstore on Saturday. Whoever finds the tickets will get to attend the Art Station’s event for free.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.