Ky. emergency team rescues 5-year-old child from drowning

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a child drowning in a swimming pool on Monday.

Officials said they responded to the call near Allen School Road.

Rescue squad members began CPR on a 5-year-old child and later took them to Saint Joseph London.

We are told the child regained their pulse and breathing at the hospital.

At last check, the child is in stable condition.

