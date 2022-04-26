Advertisement

Ky. emergency team rescues 5-year-old child from drowning

Near Drowning
Near Drowning(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a child drowning in a swimming pool on Monday.

Officials said they responded to the call near Allen School Road.

Rescue squad members began CPR on a 5-year-old child and later took them to Saint Joseph London.

We are told the child regained their pulse and breathing at the hospital.

At last check, the child is in stable condition.

2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
WATCH: Dramatic footage shows police chase on Mountain Parkway
Versailles police said 40-year-old Eric Klette was pronounced dead at the scene of a...
Special Olympics athlete killed in Kentucky crash
sean daniel roberts
Victim dies after domestic assault
Veterinarian, Infectious Disease Specialist explain why you should check yourself and your pets for ticks
Floyd County bakery takes first place in Invest 606 competition
Floyd County bakery takes first place in Invest 606 competition

Latest News

Traffic slowing down on I-75
All lanes back open after morning traffic on I-75
WKU ex official sues defamation
WKU ex official sues defamation
Wounds to Wisdom: Isaiah House to host a free recovery event in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Wounds to Wisdom: Isaiah House to host a free recovery event in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Mountain News Top Stories at 11:00 p.m. - April 25, 2022