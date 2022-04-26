KSP’s ‘Cover the Cruiser’ raising money for Special Olympics Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State police are inviting people around the state to cover their cruisers in stickers.

The ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics in Kentucky.

With as little as a dollar, folks can have their name on a sticker, with the goal of completely covering a trooper’s ‘cruiser.’

“Throughout the week, across the state, each post will designate one day and come out and try to collect as much money as we can for special Olympics.” Said KSP Post 10 Trooper Shane Jacobs.

Trooper Jacobs was in Barbourville on Tuesday, accepting donations and trying to keep up as the donations, and stickers, poured in.

“we’re proud to to help special Olympics and every dollar counts and we want to make sure we can help throughout the state of Kentucky.” He said.

The unique fundraiser is in it’s third year. Last year, the event raised over $20,000 for Special Olympics Kentucky, which supports over 11,000 Kentucky athletes every year.

“What we really do is change lives through sport. Everybody who’s ever competed in sports at any level sort of understands the lessons that sports teaches us. How to be a good teammate, how to work with a leader in your coach.” Said Mark Buerger, the Director of Communications for Special Olympics Kentucky.

Buerger knows the importance of events like ‘Cover the Cruiser’ for the mission of Special Olympics Kentucky.

“You see just the shape of Kentucky state cruiser that is just loaded with little pieces of paper with people’s names on them, and that’s exciting for us because it shows how many people in how many communities really do support us.” He said.

‘Cover the Cruiser’ will be in Hazard on Thursday, April 28th.

For a full list of locations and how to donate, you can go here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.