Knox County man sentenced to 10 years for armed meth trafficking

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man will be behind bars for 120 months after being sentenced on armed meth trafficking charges.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David E. Hamblin, 37, was arrested in July of 2021 when authorities found 50 grams of meth and a loaded firearm in his car during a traffic stop.

Hamblin pleaded guilty in November 2021. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence and, after release, will be under supervision of a probation officer for four years.

