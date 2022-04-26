Advertisement

Knox County man sentenced to 10 years for armed meth trafficking

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man will be behind bars for 120 months after being sentenced on armed meth trafficking charges.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David E. Hamblin, 37, was arrested in July of 2021 when authorities found 50 grams of meth and a loaded firearm in his car during a traffic stop.

Hamblin pleaded guilty in November 2021. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence and, after release, will be under supervision of a probation officer for four years.

