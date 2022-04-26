Families diving into Remake Learning Days 2022

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Remake Learning Days 2022 kicked off Friday, inviting families across the region to find educational fun in their own back yards.

The national movement, which is celebrated in Eastern Kentucky every year, incorporates businesses, schools, organizations, and more by planning hands-on events in their spaces to bring families out to learn STEAM, hobbies, and more.

Organizers said the importance of celebrating the unique opportunities available in the mountains cannot be overstated. The events offer a different environment and different ways to learn the things they would otherwise be taught in a classroom setting, while bringing their families into the mix.

“So many things that the parents may not even know are happening in the schools. And when they visit, they get to see more about their children’s education,” said . “And then we have community events that allow families to learn new things that maybe they don’t know anything about.”

Some of those events include sewing classes in quilt shops around the region, a night for kids with sensory diagnoses at the East Kentucky Science Center, and more.

Tackett said the days are only successful because of the people who have bought into the mission to meld young minds.

“It’s real-world connection,” said Tackett. “When parents are able to learn alongside their children- or learn about what the kids are learning about in school- that just adds a whole other level.”

With events planned across the region in businesses, libraries, schools, and more, organizers are excited for a year of new growth. This year also introduces the first “Mountain E-Day” to showcase engineering projects at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The event includes a “spin-tron” machine and candy-shooting robot from Newton’s a Zoom conference with a NASA representative at Bit Source, and the Physics Zoo at the University of Pikeville.

The events are back in full force after last year’s hybrid events, offering more in-person opportunities. Find something near you here.

