Advertisement

Deputies looking for man who stole, crashed Whitley County school bus

Soccer ball might have caused suspect to bail out of stolen Ky. school bus
Soccer ball might have caused suspect to bail out of stolen Ky. school bus
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Whitley County say they are looking for a man who stole a school bus, then wrecked it.

It happened around 11 o’clock Monday night in the Boston community, close to the Tennessee state line.

The school bus was parked overnight at Boston Elementary, likely because its driver lives close by.

Surveillance video shows the suspect somehow getting into the bus, finding the key, which may have been left in a compartment, and driving off.

You see the man look towards the back of the bus as if he hears something. What he hears, is likely a soccer ball that keeps rolling around, just not when he’s looking back. A few minutes into his joyride, while the bus is still moving, he leaps off it, and the bus crashes.

“Apparently it [the bus] was damaged pretty good,” said Chief Deputy Tim Baker, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. “I talked to the guy over the bus garage, and they had to replace some doors on it.”

The Whitley County Schools superintendent says they are still assessing the level of damage to the bus.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says they have a suspect and are working on more leads to make an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
WATCH: Dramatic footage shows police chase on Mountain Parkway
Versailles police said 40-year-old Eric Klette was pronounced dead at the scene of a...
Special Olympics athlete killed in Kentucky crash
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
Veterinarian, Infectious Disease Specialist explain why you should check yourself and your pets for ticks
Traffic slowing down on I-75
All lanes back open after morning traffic on I-75

Latest News

jacobs cover the cruiser
KSP’s ‘Cover the Cruiser’ raising money for Special Olympics Kentucky
The University of Pikeville is the winner of the East Kentucky Leadership Foundation's 2022...
Moving mountains, maximizing potential: UPIKE wins East Kentucky Leadership Award
Students traveled to the University of Pikeville in 2019 for a "Physics Zoo" as part of the...
Families diving into Remake Learning Days 2022
Independent Bookstore Day
Local bookstore gets ready for Independent Bookstore Day