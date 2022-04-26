Deputies clean tons of trash from illegal dump

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An illegal dump in Logan County picked up literally tons of trash.

“We went up there and we cleaned about 6 and a half tons of trash,” said Sheriff P.D. Clemons.

Clemons said he and another deputy went to the spot along a road near Pine Creek and cleaned up the mess themselves.

“We had received a complaint to our Facebook page of this illegal dump that was located on Pine Creek, just outside the community of Omar here in Logan County,” said Clemons.

Clemons said he has seen dumps before, but this was one of the bigger ones.

“There was plenty of diapers and empty detergent bottles, doors,” said Clemons.

Deputies looked through the trash and have not found anything yet like receipts or bills that may lead them to who dumped it.

“We are still investigating it. We are still looking into some other dumps that we have not gotten to yet,” said Clemons.

If deputies find where the trash came from, the dumper would face hundreds if not thousands of dollars in fines.

“Guilty of a misdemeanor upon condition, he or she is subject of a fine not less than $100 dollars, not more than $2,500,” said Clemons. “If it’s within a hundred foot of a stream, the penalty is a lot more severe.”

In Logan County there are options for dumping things the legal way. Trash pickup is available through a waste management service and a free trash day is put on by the county each year.

“There are actually garbage providers for this area. They will come and pick it up, and they will also allow you to bring your trash in,” said Clemons.

To report an illegal dump in Logan County, call the Sheriff’s Office or report it to their Facebook page.

