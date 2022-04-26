Cooler conditions continue this work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our weekend summer preview continued into the beginning of this work week, but changes have already started as cooler air filters in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve been slowly watching the cloud line inch eastward this afternoon after our cold front pushed through this morning. This is following the cold air on the back side of the cold front as it works in. You’ve definitely noticed it if you’ve stepped outside and even cooler weather is on the way later tonight.

Clouds will continue to clear into the overnight hours as high pressure takes control of our weather, this will allow temperatures to fall to much cooler levels into tonight as what little heat we have is allowed to radiate back out into space. Lows overnight get down into the upper 30s and lower 40s with the clear skies in place.

High pressure, though, sets up a gorgeous day for us on Wednesday. Yes, temperatures look to be a little cooler than normal into the lower to middle 60s, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine, so get out and enjoy it as well! Another chilly night expected overnight with clear skies allowing temperatures to tumble back into the lower 40s once again.

Late Week and Beyond

High pressure continues to dominate the weather picture through Thursday and the first part of Friday as well. Plenty of sunshine expected Thursday as highs get a bit of a boost into the middle and upper 60s. Clouds drift back in overnight, with lows only getting into the middle 40s in response. It’s getting warmer, though, by Friday.

High pressure will be moving out and a series of disturbances looks to bring the possibility for showers and storms back to the mountains for the weekend and into early next week. Highs are back near or just above average in the lower to middle 70s with daily chances for showers and storms from late Friday through the weekend.

