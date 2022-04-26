Advertisement

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park prepares for spring and summer season

Buckhorn Lake State Resort and Park
Buckhorn Lake State Resort and Park(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The sights and sounds of spring are in the air at Buckhorn Lake State Park in Perry County.

”It’s going to be beautiful here soon, everything’s blooming out,” said Chris Fugate, the park manager.

As park officials prepare for the busy season ahead, they said they need more staff members on board to make sure the season is successful.

There are at least one dozen positions that need to be filled, including seasonal cooks and servers.

”I’ve gotten a few of those filled, probably 3 to four of them I have got a few interviews in the works and a couple people I’m supposed to be bringing on so I still got a few open I still need to fill,” said Fugate.

If you or someone you know is looking for a job that could last longer than the summer, Fugate said the park has added at least three year-round employees in his time at the park, and they are looking to add another.

Fugate said experience in the position you apply for is preferred but they can teach you the ropes.

“Couple cooks, couple seasonal cooks, possibly three,” he said. “I’m looking to find a couple seasonal servers for our dining room.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
WATCH: Dramatic footage shows police chase on Mountain Parkway
Versailles police said 40-year-old Eric Klette was pronounced dead at the scene of a...
Special Olympics athlete killed in Kentucky crash
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
Veterinarian, Infectious Disease Specialist explain why you should check yourself and your pets for ticks
Traffic slowing down on I-75
All lanes back open after morning traffic on I-75

Latest News

Students traveled to the University of Pikeville in 2019 for a "Physics Zoo" as part of the...
Families diving into Remake Learning Days 2022
Independent Bookstore Day
Local bookstore gets ready for Independent Bookstore Day
Program Alert: WYMT Mountain News moves to H&I Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon
London tourism preps for New Year's Eve celebration
Mayoral forum in London Tuesday night