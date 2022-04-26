Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park prepares for spring and summer season

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The sights and sounds of spring are in the air at Buckhorn Lake State Park in Perry County.

”It’s going to be beautiful here soon, everything’s blooming out,” said Chris Fugate, the park manager.

As park officials prepare for the busy season ahead, they said they need more staff members on board to make sure the season is successful.

There are at least one dozen positions that need to be filled, including seasonal cooks and servers.

”I’ve gotten a few of those filled, probably 3 to four of them I have got a few interviews in the works and a couple people I’m supposed to be bringing on so I still got a few open I still need to fill,” said Fugate.

If you or someone you know is looking for a job that could last longer than the summer, Fugate said the park has added at least three year-round employees in his time at the park, and they are looking to add another.

Fugate said experience in the position you apply for is preferred but they can teach you the ropes.

“Couple cooks, couple seasonal cooks, possibly three,” he said. “I’m looking to find a couple seasonal servers for our dining room.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.