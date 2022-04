PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Belfry big man is committed to play basketball at the Division I level.

Pirate center Bol Kuir announced Monday night that he is committed to play at New Mexico State.

100% committed to New Mexico State university thank coach Greg Heiar for believing in my game let’s go AGGIE pic.twitter.com/dIH6IE4hpt — Bol (@bolkuir32) April 25, 2022

Kuir averaged 12.5 points per game and 12.8 rebounds per game across two seasons at Belfry.

