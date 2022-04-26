Advertisement

Betsy Layne’s Kim Akers signs with Alice Lloyd

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Betsy Layne Bobcat continued a family tradition on Tuesday.

Kim Akers signed to play her next four years of basketball with Alice Lloyd College.

”Very exciting,” said Akers. “(It’s) something I’ve looked forward to since I was a little girl. It’s a big goal that I’ve set and I’m very happy. Having such a agroup of people support me in the decisions I’ve made and furthering my career has been very good.”

Akers averaged 9.3 points per game for the Lady Bobcats in 2021-22.

