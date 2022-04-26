ARH Mountain Student Achiever: William Joseph Bowens

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was William Joseph Bowens.

Joseph is a senior at Ridge East High School and has a 4.0 GPA.

Joseph will be completing four years of JROTC when he graduates. He is also a Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award recipient and a Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority Award Recipient.

Congratulations, Joseph!

