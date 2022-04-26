Advertisement

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: William Joseph Bowens

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was William Joseph Bowens.

Joseph is a senior at Ridge East High School and has a 4.0 GPA.

Joseph will be completing four years of JROTC when he graduates. He is also a Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award recipient and a Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority Award Recipient.

Congratulations, Joseph!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
WATCH: Dramatic footage shows police chase on Mountain Parkway
Courtney Horn, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student at Lee...
Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
Versailles police said 40-year-old Eric Klette was pronounced dead at the scene of a...
Special Olympics athlete killed in Kentucky crash
Traffic slowing down on I-75
All lanes back open after morning traffic on I-75
Veterinarian, Infectious Disease Specialist explain why you should check yourself and your pets for ticks

Latest News

London Mayoral Forum - April 26, 2022
London Mayoral Forum - April 26, 2022
Mark Emmert steps down
Mark Emmert steps down
A now-former Kentucky teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student was in...
WATCH | Fmr. Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student appears in court
Change this caption before publishing.
Knox County man sentenced to 10 years for armed meth trafficking