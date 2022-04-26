African American distillery chosen as official bourbon of Louisville’s Great Steamboat Race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first African American-owned distillery in Kentucky has been selected to serve their bourbon during Louisville’s annual Great Steamboat Race.

A special tasting and selection was held Tuesday with Brough Brothers Distillery of Louisville to determine which bourbon will be served to passengers on the Belle of Louisville during the race down the Ohio River against the Belle of Cincinnati.

Louisville’s Brough Brothers Distillery is owned and operated by brothers Victor, Bryson and Chris Yarbrough.

“We grew up watching this event,” Victor said. “You know coming from the west end of Louisville and being able to see this and actually be able to participate as an official sponsor is really special full circle for us so we hope everyone enjoys the event and enjoys our bourbon.”

The race is set to be held on Wednesday, May 4, the release said.

Tickets for the Belle of Louisville are sold out. To purchase tickets on the Belle of Cincinnati, call (800) 261-8586.

