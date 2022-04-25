Advertisement

Wounds to Wisdom: Isaiah House to host a free recovery event in Hazard

The Wounds to Wisdom is for any community member interested in learning more about faith-based...
The Wounds to Wisdom is for any community member interested in learning more about faith-based addiction treatment and recovery programs.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The central Kentucky based Isaiah House will host a free and open to the community recovery event in Hazard on Friday, April 29.

Wounds to Wisdom will be a presentation from Southern and Eastern Kentuckians on their unique experiences with addiction recovery.

The guest speakers will begin presentations at 6:00 p.m. at the Art Station at 612 Main Street in Hazard, KY.

”We want to invite community members who want to learn more about our programs at Isaiah House,” said Ted McCoart, the Director of Public Relations for Isaiah House. “And we want to invite anyone who may have family members struggling with addiction and and just want to hear some stories of hope. There is real hope for addiction [recovery].”

More information about the programs and services is available online.

