WATCH: Dramatic footage shows police chase on Mountain Parkway

By Keaton Hall
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Sunday afternoon, after a dangerous cross-county police chase.

According to Stanton Police, a red Chevy pickup operated by Aaron Elliot, 30, of Mount Sterling, led police on a chase from Clay to Powell County.

Elliot reportedly crossed over the median on the Mountain Parkway and drove into on-coming traffic.

Police say Elliot crashed into a police cruiser, and video shows the red pick-up take multiple hits before coming to a stop.

The video shows the suspect then flee on foot before he was taken into custody.

What led to the chase is uncertain at this time.

Stanton Police say the officer who was hit, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Elliot faces a multitude of charges including Evading Police, Assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, among several more.

Police say Elliot is currently lodged at the Powell County Detention Center.

Thank you to Emily Smith for the Video.

