UPIKE graduation ceremony taking place May 7th

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - UPIKE graduation is coming up on May 7th and the university president is reminding those traveling from out of town to book a place to stay as soon as possible.

The ceremony will take place a The Appalachian Wireless Arena under normal operations for the first time since the pandemic began. The two ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

”It’s always a big celebration this weekend and we have a lot of events going on around the commencement time that I think are very significant in the lives of our students,” University President, Dr. Burton Webb said.

This will also be the first spring graduation since the university bought the Hilton Garden Inn hotel downtown, leaving fewer places to stay.

”There are actually quite a few local hotels that still have rooms available, I think, I don’t know if they do today, they may still have rooms available,” Dr. Webb said. ”It supports the local economy I think, better often than a lot of the big chain hotels who have to pay pretty high royalties to go and stay in those hotels.”

Dr. Webb also said people looking for a place to stay should take advantage of the Airbnb’s in the Pikeville area.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.