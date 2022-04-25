Advertisement

Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on drug charge with meth

Wayne Co. drug trafficking arrest(Wayne County Sherriff's Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron announced the arrest of a man for drug trafficking charges.

Early Monday morning, deputies saw a car at a closed gas station. The deputy said he recognized the driver as a person of interest in an ongoing drug investigation.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the driver said he also had an active arrest warrant.

The deputy placed Jonathan A. Meer of Bronston, Kentucky under arrest. After the arrest, the deputy said a search of the car found approximately 62 grams of meth.

Meer was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine).

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

