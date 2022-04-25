Scattered showers return later today, some could be gusty at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a dry start to the work week, but scattered showers return later today with our next cold front. Some of the showers could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Today through Tuesday

Another warm day is in store. High temperatures reach the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky. We are watching out for a few showers towards the afternoon, but the first half of your Monday is looking dry. Some of the showers could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern half of the area in a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather. The severe weather threat is low, but it is not zero, so stay weather aware through today.

Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Into tonight, scattered showers stick around. We stay mostly cloudy with temperatures quickly falling behind the cold front. Lows bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Scattered showers linger into the first half of Tuesday. We begin to dry out and clear out by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler! We only reach the lower-60s.

We stay dry and mostly clear into Tuesday night. It will be chilly with lows falling into the upper-30s.

Middle of the Work Week

The weather stays quiet for the middle of the work week.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Highs stay below average in the mid-60s. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Another nice day is in store on Thursday. We remain dry under a mostly sunny sky. Highs reach the upper-60s with lows in the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Models are not agreeing on the forecast for the end of the work week and next weekend. As always, we will keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

We stay partly cloudy and warmer on Friday. Highs reach the lower-70s. A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially late.

Stray showers look to stick around into Saturday. Highs stay in the lower-70s.

Scattered showers will also be possible on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s.

