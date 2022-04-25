Advertisement

Officials gearing up for 2022 Spring Trail Ride in Knott County

By Chas Jenkins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County officials are gearing up for the 2022 Spring Trail Ride.

Community leaders are hopeful this year’s event will bring in a big crowd compared to previous events.

While numbers have stayed consistent, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the trail ride’s typical attendance rate.

Leaders said they hope the recent rolling back of COVID restrictions will encourage bigger crowds for the season’s festivities.

Admission is 25 dollars at the gate. Registration begins May 1st.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

sean daniel roberts
Victim dies after domestic assault
Police car
WATCH: Dramatic footage shows police chase on Mountain Parkway
People started packing parking lots early in the afternoon on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the...
Fans flock to Kroger Field by the tens of thousands to experience ‘A Concert for Kentucky’
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Floyd County bakery takes first place in Invest 606 competition
Floyd County bakery takes first place in Invest 606 competition

Latest News

Wayne Co. drug trafficking arrest
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on drug charge with meth
Infectious Disease Specialist explains why you should check yourself and others for ticks
Black Faith Leaders of Lexington and Vicinity say that the progress towards racial justice and...
Lexington Black faith leaders hold news conference on protester charges
Four months after tornado, Kentucky focuses on rebuilding