Officials gearing up for 2022 Spring Trail Ride in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County officials are gearing up for the 2022 Spring Trail Ride.

Community leaders are hopeful this year’s event will bring in a big crowd compared to previous events.

While numbers have stayed consistent, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the trail ride’s typical attendance rate.

Leaders said they hope the recent rolling back of COVID restrictions will encourage bigger crowds for the season’s festivities.

Admission is 25 dollars at the gate. Registration begins May 1st.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.