Lt. Gov. Coleman announces infrastructure improvements in Harlan and Bell county

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacquelin Coleman announced improvements to infrastructure in Harlan and Bell Counties on Monday.

Coleman presented four awards in Bell county, totaling $1,031,485 for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades and road resurfacing.

In Harlan County, the Lt. Gov. presented four awards totaling $1,842,244 for water and sewer infrastructure improvements, sidewalk replacements, and money for a new fire station.

“I always want to share with the folks, that I know what it feels like. And that’s what I wake up motivated by every day, is moving every single community forward so that we can move the whole commonwealth forward.” Coleman said.

The funding comes from three different grant programs: The Cleaner Water Program, The Department Block Grant Program, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Transportation Alternative’s Program.

“The investment in these communities is two-fold. One it’s for economic development and it’s to help build that infrastructure that we can sustain for the jobs of the future.” Coleman said. “But it’s also for families. There are so many families in Kentucky that don’t have access to clean drinking water yet.”

The full list of investments is below:

Bell County - $307,300 Upgrades to City of Middlesboro’s wastewater treatment plant. $170,752 for the city of Middlesboro to replace the bar screen life at the main sewage station. $478,000 for the city of Pineville for an emergency generator for the auxiliary power at the Pineville Water Treatment Plant, the Wallsend Sewage Lift Station, and the Ball Field Flood Plump Station. $75,433 in KYTC for Bell County to resurface portions of Happy Hollow Road and Sherwood Road.

Harlan County - $820,000 for the Black Mountain Water District to replace more than 11,000 linear feet of leakage-prone waterlines and complete other system upgrades. $135,244 to the Cawood Water District to replace existing water lines along U.S. Highway 421 and along Kentucky Highway 3001 with an 8-inch ductile iron waterline. $109,600 for the City of Harlan to replace degraded pedestrian sidewalks and install new sidewalks along May Street. $750,000 towards a new Sunshine Fire Department Fire Station.

