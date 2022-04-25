Advertisement

Knott County leaders preparing for fourth annual Memorial Day ATV Ride

3rd Annual Knott County Memorial Day ATV Ride held at Mine Made Adventure Park
3rd Annual Knott County Memorial Day ATV Ride held at Mine Made Adventure Park(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County officials are preparing for the fourth annual Memorial Day ATV Ride.

The event is designed to kick off the summer season, taking place the weekend of Memorial Day.

Everyone is invited to come on down to the Mine Made Adventure Park.

Knott County Tourism Vice Chair Danny Laferty said it is a fun-filled family event.

“Chance to get together with all your family, your friends, your relatives, people that have moved away comes in,” he said. “They have big cookouts up here, they ride and can ride all day if they want to. Not cover the same spot twice.”

Laferty said the event is five dollars per machine.

Last year’s ride had more than 800 participants.

