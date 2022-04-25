Advertisement

Infectious Disease Specialist explains why you should check yourself and others for ticks

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the weather is warm and you want to spend some time outdoors, it is important to be aware of how easily ticks can work their way onto your body.

“Ticks and tick-borne illnesses are the real deal in Spring and Summer,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fares Khater.

Dr. Khater said ticks gravitate toward areas of skin that are exposed, but can quickly migrate to more hidden areas such as the underarms, lower back and the nape of the neck.

“They are classically on the skin-exposed areas and that’s why we advise people to wear a screen, like a DEET spray or an insect repellant spray, but sometimes they can be found under areas of the skin that are covered,” he added.

Dr. Khater said that ticks will not transmit diseases, like Lyme Disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, until they’ve been on your body for more than 24 to 48 hours.

“The timing is very important,” he added.

He said in many cases of tick-borne illness, people are treated with antibiotics and experience no long-term effects.

But Dr. Khater added that if you find a tick on your body and have started experiencing a fever, rash, nausea or vomiting, you should pluck the tick with tweezers, secure it in a plastic baggie, and call your doctor.

