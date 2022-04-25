East Kentucky Leadership Award for youth leadership goes to Drew Hurley

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Drew Hurley grew up in Pikeville. He is an active church member, athlete and a senior at Pikeville High School this year.

Unlike many high school students, Hurley had his post high school plans made at a very young age.

”I’ve always wanted to go into the Army ever since I was like three years old,” Hurley said. “In fourth grade I realized that I needed to get a college education, but I still wanted to go into the Army, so I grabbed our family iPad and I looked up I googled, what is the best military academy in the United States? So of course, I knew whatever was the best in the U.S. would be the best in the world, so it said West Point and I said that’s where I want to go.”

Hurley is a leader in his community, participating in many extra curricular activities and groups for community service. He is a member of the LoveLoud Mission, where he works on construction projects for others.

He is also the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club at Pikeville High School.

”Once last year I remember we did was the paper goods drive for the homeless shelter so that was pretty big and then this year we went to assisted living,” Hurley said.

Hurley said being recognized for the work he enjoys doing to help others lets him know he has made an impact.

”I just felt very lucky, and it makes you feel good that the things you do go noticed.”

Hoping to be remembered as someone always willing to lend a helping hand when he leaves Pikeville.

Hurley will attend West Point for college, continuing to serve others and his country, through his next journey.

The winner of the 2022 East Kentucky Leadership Award goes to Drew Hurley.

