Cooler weather works in after early week storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered thunderstorms are working through the mountains as we head through the evening ahead of s slow-moving cold front. We’ve been able to warm nicely ahead of the front, but below average temperatures are back as we finish out this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to watch scattered showers and thunderstorms roam the mountains this evening as our cold front pushes through. A couple could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and small hail the main threats...but no widespread severe weather threat is expected. As the front passes through later tonight Temperatures drop into the lower 50s.

Much cooler pattern takes over for Tuesday as the last of our showers push out of the region. A slow clearing trend will work through the morning and afternoon hours as cooler air pushes into the region. We’ll break out into partly cloudy skies in the afternoon as highs stay below normal in the lower to middle 60s. Things really start to clear out heading into the overnight hours as we flirt with the lower to middle 30s for overnight lows tomorrow night.

Midweek and Beyond

High pressure works back in for the middle of the week in a not dissimilar fashion to what we see to finish off last week...just a little cooler. Sunshine appears to be back in full force for Wednesday and Thursday as highs slowly warm, but remain below average in the middle and upper 60s. Overnight lows remain chilly as well, falling into the middle 30s to lower 40s.

Some improvement in temperatures expected for Friday and into the weekend with lower to middle 70s on the way as sunshine continues Friday. Just keep those weekend afternoon plans on standby, because a chance for showers and storms looks to move back in as temperatures stay around average in the 70s.

