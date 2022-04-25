Americans are switching from traditional casket funerals to cremation

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Cremation Association of America reports, that out of the over 3.3 million deaths in the U.S. in 2020, more than 56% of those people were cremated.

We asked people their thoughts on Cremation versus traditional burials.

”Cremation is so much easier, you don’t have to mess with a casket. It’s easier for the family, you can see them once before they’re gone, that’s all they need.”

“I don’t know why the change. I’m a former cemetery worker, gravedigger, I believe in casket funerals.”

Price seems to be the main driver for the choice of cremation. The average price for a casket burial is over $4000 more than cremation. The President of Seaver Funeral Services in Princeton confirms the price point is the main reason he’s encountered when people are making that decision.

“Cremations have increased because the state of West Virginia, they help with some of the expenses through DHHR their preference is cremation, we’ve had so many opioid and drug-related deaths, people generally have no resources, have no insurance.”

Considering the current state of the economy and the rise in inflation, Sever had some suggestions for people faced with making funeral arrangements.

”Don’t tell the funeral people the amount of your insurance until you complete the process. because lots of times you can get backed into a corner where you’ll end up using all your insurance for a service when you didn’t have to if you just thought about it for a little bit.”

‘The National Funeral Directors Association’ reports if current trends hold, 70% of Americans will be choosing cremation by 2030.

